FBI hunt ‘the little rascal gang’ after 11-year-old robs bank in Houston

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three boys, ages 11, 12 and 16, have been dubbed the “Little Rascals gang” after robbing a bank in Houston, authorities said on Wednesday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the youngsters are in custody and have been charged with robbery by threat.

Gonzalez said that because of their ages, no additional information would be released, and the sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information. The FBI’s Houston office says they were wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo bank in the Greenspoint area of north Houston on March 14. The FBI posted an image of the trio on X, showing all three of them wearing hoodies inside the bank’s lobby. A message left with the FBI seeking additional information wasn’t immediately returned.

The post added: “Recognize these “little rascals”? Believe it or not they just robbed the Wells Fargo at 10261 North Freeway. If you know who and where they are contact police immediately”

A day later they posted that all three bank robbery suspects known as the ‘little rascals’ are in custody. Adding: “They are 11, 12, and 16 year-old boys charged locally with robbery by threat. Because they are juveniles, their names and no additional details will be released.”

Houston’s ABC 13 reported that the boys passed a threatening note to a teller before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The station also reported that the parents of two of the boys identified them after their photos were released, while a third boy was recognized by a law enforcement officer following a fight.

It is not the first time Houston’s FBI office have slapped a nickname on a bank robber in the hope the public will recognise them. The force is also currently looking for the “Over the Hill Heister” for bank robbery.