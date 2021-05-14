A masked vigilante in Arkansas has vowed to take on a serial slasher that has killed three people in his city.

The ‘real-life superhero’ known as ShadowVision has acted as a “protector of the people” in Little Rock for nearly a decade.

He walks the streets of the area meeting and greeting fans while wearing a full black armoured outfit and helmet, vowing to “protect the innocent at whatever cost”.

Now, the “superhero” has promised residents that he will go after a criminal at large that has become notorious in the area.

Police believe the serial stabber to have carried out four attacks, three of which have resulted in deaths, local news reports say.

“I know that the serial stabber is keeping a eye on my page here,” ShadowVision wrote on his Facebook page, which has 7,550 followers.

He added: “So this is a threat to you when I find you I will show you what I do to serial killers. I am hunting you right now.”

In another comment, ShadowVision said: “I am only here to help. The people needs someone to bring them hope. I fight for the people.”

While the hero claims to have “stopped a couple of armed robberies” and have “exterminated two serial killers” such claims remain unverified, according to the Arkansas Times.

The newspaper reported that ShadowVision came to the city eight years ago from Scotland, and “heard everybody here was losing hope” so decided to “start helping” as the masked crusader.

Police have warned that the suspect in the stabbings should be considered armed and dangerous, ABC7 reported. A $20,000 reward for information in the case has been offered.

However, despite his best efforts to help the community, ShadowVision has also expressed that he is lacking one tool he needs to effectively protect the community: a vehicle.

While he continues to hunt villains down on foot, he has also appealed to his followers for donations to buy a new car, as he says his patrols are “limited” without the resource.

However, the masked man says he doesn’t want “any reward” for his purported efforts to stop the serial killer, but that he just wants the dangerous individual “off the streets.”

Either way, Shadowvision says that when he’s not fighting criminals he is stills “spreading hope by putting a smile on people” in Little Rock.