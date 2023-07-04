Jump to content

Watch as Joe Biden celebrates 4th of July at the White House

Francesca Casonato
Tuesday 04 July 2023 23:00
Joe Biden celebrated the 4th of July at the White House, which is expected to be even more spectacular this year.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host their third Fourth of July celebration on the South Lawn on Tuesday.

The entertainment part of the event with Grammy winners Ne-Yo and Brothers Osborne scheduled to perform, along with artist and producer DJ D-Nice.

The president and first lady are expected to make remarks during the evening and watch among the other attendees, from the White House, the Independence Day fireworks extravaganza as it unfolds over the National Mall.

