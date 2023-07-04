Watch as Joe Biden celebrates 4th of July at the White House

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Biden celebrated the 4th of July at the White House, which is expected to be even more spectacular this year.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host their third Fourth of July celebration on the South Lawn on Tuesday.

The entertainment part of the event with Grammy winners Ne-Yo and Brothers Osborne scheduled to perform, along with artist and producer DJ D-Nice.

The president and first lady are expected to make remarks during the evening and watch among the other attendees, from the White House, the Independence Day fireworks extravaganza as it unfolds over the National Mall.