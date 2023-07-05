Watch live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner holds a news conference after five died in shooting
Watch live as Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is holding a news conference to give an update after five people died in a recent mass shooting.
The person accused of killing five people in the Kingsessing neighbourhood of Philadelphia on Monday was charged with five counts of murder, among other charges, during a preliminary arraignment on Wednesday.
Mr Krasner had already identified on Tuesday the 40-year-old accused shooter as Kimbrady Carriker, who is now facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and weapons offences.
The suspected assailant, dressed in a bullet-proof vest and ski mask and armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, fired a rifle “seemingly at random” around 8.30pm on Monday.
Five people were killed in the attack: Lashyd Merritt, 22; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Joseph Wamah Jr, 31, and Daujan Brown, 15.
