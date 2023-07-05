Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is holding a news conference to give an update after five people died in a recent mass shooting.

The person accused of killing five people in the Kingsessing neighbourhood of Philadelphia on Monday was charged with five counts of murder, among other charges, during a preliminary arraignment on Wednesday.

Mr Krasner had already identified on Tuesday the 40-year-old accused shooter as Kimbrady Carriker, who is now facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and weapons offences.

The suspected assailant, dressed in a bullet-proof vest and ski mask and armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, fired a rifle “seemingly at random” around 8.30pm on Monday.

Five people were killed in the attack: Lashyd Merritt, 22; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Joseph Wamah Jr, 31, and Daujan Brown, 15.