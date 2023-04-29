Watch live: 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as US president Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff attend the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

The annual black-tie dinner had previously been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 as the Covid-19 pandemic forced large gatherings to be put on hold.

The president of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), Tamara Keith of NPR, told The Hill that demand to attend this year’s event is “painfully high”.

“I’m told that it is a good problem to have, but it still feels like a problem because we’ve had to turn so many people away,” she said.

She added that the dinner is “completely sold out”.

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. is this year's featured entertainer.

