Watch live: Joe Biden campaigns in South Carolina as he attempts to woo voters

Watch live as President Joe Biden campaigns in South Carolina as the race for the White House heats up.

President Biden will make a pitch to appeal to voters in the state as he kicks off the Democratic Party’s calendar on Sunday, 28 January.

However, the president faces an uphill battle to win the red state as South Carolina hasn't voted for a Democrat since 1976.

Democrats hope South Carolina's new role as host of the party's first official primary on 3 February will bolster support among Black voters.

Top party officials also see it as an opportunity to increase voting shares in the South.

The Democratic Party has historically struggled to win elections in the South since the 1960s Civil Rights era.

However, in recent years, a string of statewide wins in Kentucky and North Carolina and Biden's nail-biting win in Georgia in 2020 have increased optimism within the Democratic Party that they can improve in the coming general election.