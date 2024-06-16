The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A well-known deli in the Hamptoms is shocking customers and the internet with a pound of lobster salad for $120.

The Red Horse Market in the luxurious area of East Hampton, New York, is known to attract famous faces including Martha Stewart, Alec Baldwin and the Kardashians.

Despite the outrageous price of the salad – which – owners of the deli say that “only some” customers are unwilling to pay. “It’s because of the quality we’ve got to charge these prices,” store manager Chistian Pineda told the New York Post.

“For our customers, they’re primarily focused on quality. The local quality is what they want, especially with our meats and seafoods.”

A well-known deli in East Hampton, New York, is offering a pound of lobster salad for $120 ( Reddit )

Some social media users were shocked over the $120-per-pound price tag.

“This deli needs to be boycotted,” X user Mike Paul wrote.

While fellow poster @RandiTravel noted: “I can get a 3pound lobster dinner for less in another area of Suffolk!”

“At that price the least they can do is make it fresh when you order it,” user Shawn Elizabeth stated.

The Red Horse Market in the luxurious area of East Hampton, is known to attract famous faces including Martha Stewart, Alec Baldwin and the Kardashians ( Doug Kuntz/ The New York Post )

The gourmet Red Horse Market was opened in the early 1990s by former ad exec Jerry Della Femina and the late David Silver, the founder and CEO of Regency Home Fashions.

The price of one pound of lobster salad from the gourmet deli is just under half of the amount spent on groceries per week by the average American family – $270.21 – according to a study by HelpAdvisor that analyzed the US Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, released in January.

Such extravagance is not unfamiliar to locals however.

Last year the Seafood Shop in Wainscott – also located in East Hampton – went viral after a customer posted a small tub of the avocado dip which was being sold for $29.51.