Health officials in Chicago have linked 203 cases of Covid-19 to the Lollapalooza music festival.

So far no deaths or hospitalisations have been linked to the outbreak.

The Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr Allison Arwady said the incident was not a sign of a superspreader event during a news conference.

"Clearly with hundreds of thousands of people attending Lollapalooza we would expect to see some cases," she said.

Lollapalooza drew 385,000 people during its 2021 four-day run.