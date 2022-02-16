Four people have been injured after a gasoline tanker truck lost control, crashing into a vacant building and catching fire on Long Island, New York.

The driver and three firefighters responding to the scene were injured in the crash, which took place early on Wednesday.

Black smoke could be seen coming from the Rockville Centre building after it had been entirely taken over by the blaze.

Chief Fire Marshal James Avondet said they got the call at about 1.10am on Wednesday, WNBC-TV reported.

The tanker truck, able to carry 13,000 gallons of gasoline, crashed into a vacant La-Z-Boy showroom about 30 miles east of New York City.

“When I came here, there was fire everywhere, the streets, the tanker, the two buildings, and when I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers,” Chief Avondet said.

The building subsequently collapsed and other businesses in the surrounding area lost power as firefighters battled the blaze.

It was reported that the truck driver was taken to hospital. Chief Avondet said two of the three injured firefighters were taken to hospital.

More follows...