A Long Island doctor was killed after she flew out of a moving caravan while on a family road trip, leaving her with fatal injuries as she fell onto the road.

58-year-old Monika Woroniecka was pronounced dead after a horrendous incident involving her head striking the shoulder of the roadway following being thrown out of a moving caravan, New York State Police said in a statement.

The woman was riding with other family members in a 2024 Airstream house trailer on the final 20 minutes of their trip from Stony Brook in New York on Saturday.

The trailer was being towed by Dr Woroniecka’s husband, Robert Woroniecka, 59, who was driving a 2019 pick-up truck on State Route 12E in Brownville, Jefferson County.

Disaster struck when, according to witnesses, the Airstream’s passenger side door swung open due to wind on the roadway, with Dr Woroniecka’s arm clinging onto the door.

The doctor was thrown from the Airstream, and her head hit the shoulder of the roadway.

The State Police responded at around 3.04pm following reports of a person falling out of a moving trailer on the road.

Cape Vincent Ambulance transported Dr Woroniecka to Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Room in Watertown, New York, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The State Police said that they are continuing to investigate the incident.

The State Police told The Independent that the family had advised them that Dr Woroniecka was a doctor in Long Island.

An online doctor profile for a person named Dr Monika Woroniecka, MD, says she is an allergy and immunology specialist in Stony Brook, and has been practicing this since the early 2000s.

Dr Woroniecka “enjoys working with children and has developed long-term relationships with families while guiding them through chronic allergy-related conditions”, the profile on Stony Brook Medicine writes.

The doctor’s native language is Polish, which is an asset to many Polish-speaking families who would travel far for her expertise.

Stony Brook Medicine officials said in a statement to The Independent that they were “deeply saddened” to learn about Dr Woroniecka’s passing.

“Stony Brook Medicine is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of one of our esteemed colleagues over the weekend, Dr Monika Woroniecka, a physician at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital,” they said.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues affected by this heartbreaking event,” the officials added.