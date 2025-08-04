Loni Anderson, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies age 79

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Loni Anderson, star of 1980s hit TV show “WKRP in Cincinnati,” has died at the age of 79.

The actress, who played the part of empowered receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on the popular sitcom, which ran from 1978-1982, died Sunday, just days before her 80th birthday.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Anderson’s family said in a statement. The actress died at at a Los Angeles hospital following a “prolonged” illness, according to her long-time publicist Cheryl J. Kagan.

“WKRP in Cincinnati” was set in a struggling Ohio radio station trying to reinvent itself with rock music. As well as Anderson, the cast included Gary Sandy, Tim Reid, Howard Hesseman, Frank Bonner and Jan Smithers.

open image in gallery The actress, who starred in much-loved show “WKRP in Cincinnati” died just days before her 80th birthday, her publicist confirmed. ( AP )

As the station’s receptionist, the blonde and high-heeled Jennifer used her sex appeal to deflect unwanted business calls for her boss, Mr. Carlson. Her efficiency often kept the station running in the face of others’ incompetence.

The role earned her two Emmy Award and three Golden Globe nominations.

As well as WKRP, in the mid-to-late 1980s, Anderson also teamed up with Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter in the television series Partners in Crime.

She also starred on the big screen alongside Burt Reynolds in the 1983 comedy “Stroker Ace” and the two later married and became tabloid fixtures before divorcing in 1994.

open image in gallery Anderson also starred on the big screen alongside Burt Reynolds in the 1983 comedy ‘Stroker Ace’ and the two later married and became tabloid fixtures before divorcing in 1994 ( AP )

Anderson was married four times in total, to Bruce Hasselberg, Ross Bickell, Reynolds and then to Bob Flick, whom she married in 2008.

She is survived by Flick, as well as her daughter Deidra and son-in law Charlie Hoffman, son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, grandchildren McKenzie and Megan Hoffman, stepson Adam Flick and wife Helene, step-grandchildren Felix and Maximilian.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.