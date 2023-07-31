Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from court as Lori Vallow is sentenced for the murders of her two children on Monday, 31 July.

In May 2023, the “cult mom” was convicted of killing her seven-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, who vanished in September 2019.

Vallow was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, who died in October 2019.

The 50-year-old will be sentenced today at Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where she could face the possibility of life in prison.

Victim impact statements from several family members impacted by the deaths will be heard before the sentence is handed down.

It comes after prosecutors convinced a jury that Vallow and Mr Daybell conspired with her brother Alex Cox to murder Tammy, JJ and Tylee as part of their bizarre cult beliefs, as well as for financial purposes to collect Tammy’s life insurance money and the children’s social security and survivor benefits.