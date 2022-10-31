Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A carbon dioxide leak at Los Angeles Airport has left four workers ill, including one in a critical condition.

A hazardous materials team was called to LAX’s Terminal 8 baggage area at around 7.30am on Monday after four workers fell ill due to a sudden release of gas, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

