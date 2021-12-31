Beaches in southern Los Angeles County were closed on New Year’s Eve after millions of gallons of untreated sewage leaked into a waterway.

Officials from the City of Long Beach said a sewer main failure on Thursday resulted in between two and four million gallons (7.5 to 15 million litres) discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that flows into Los Angeles Harbour.

⚠️BEACH CLOSURE⚠️According to a report received in the afternoon of December 30 from @Cal_OES approximately two to four million gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel. pic.twitter.com/PKZdWvVVvN — City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) December 31, 2021

The sewage spill occurred in the city of Carson and was caused by sewer main line failure, a City of Long Beach statement said.

An inspection team will monitor the beaches and they will remain closed “out of an abundance of caution” until water quality complies with California water quality standards, the City of Long Beach statement said.

This afternoon, we became aware of a sewage spill located at the intersection of 212th St. and Moneta St. in the City of Carson. Our crews are onsite working to contain the spill. The spill occurred due to a sewer collapse near the 110 Northbound off-ramp to 220th St. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gUjoit1c0L — Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (@SanDistricts) December 31, 2021

The affected beaches include Cabrillo Beach, Point Fermin Beach, White Point Park Beach, Royal Palm State Beach and Rancho Palos Verdes Beach.

The latest information on beach conditions is available at publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach.