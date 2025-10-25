Barger, Varsho, Kirk lead homer barrage as Blue Jays rout Dodgers 11-4 in World Series opener
Addison Barger launched the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history, Alejandro Kirk added a two-run homer in a nine-run sixth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overwhelmed the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Game 1
Addison Barger launched the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history, Alejandro Kirk added a two-run homer in a nine-run sixth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overwhelmed the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Friday night's opener.
Daulton Varsho started Toronto's comeback from a 2-0 deficit with a two-run drive in the fourth off two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.
The longball barrage was fitting as the Fall Classic returned to Toronto for the first time since 1993, when Joe Carter hit only the second walk-off homer to end a World Series. And in an unusual tie to that night 32 years ago, Varsho is named after Darren Daulton, the Philadelphia Phillies catcher Mitch Williams was throwing to when Carter connected.
Shohei Ohtani hit his first Series home run for the heavily favored Dodgers, seeking to become the first repeat champion since the New York Yankees took three titles in a row from 1998-2000. Los Angeles was trailing by nine runs when he connected off Braydon Fisher for a two-run shot in the seventh, his fourth homer in two games.
Fans angry that Ohtani spurned the Blue Jays to sign with the Dodgers in December 2023 chanted: “We don't need you!” when he came to the plate in the ninth.
Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is at Rogers Centre on Saturday night.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb