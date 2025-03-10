Actor Emily Osment files for divorce after less than 5 months of marriage
Actor Emily Osment has filed for divorce from her husband of less than five months, musician Jack Anthony Farina.
The 32-year-old Osment filed the petition to end her marriage to the 42-year-old Farina in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.
The court filing says the two were married on Oct. 12 and separated Dec. 7. It cites irreconcilable differences as the reason. They have no children.
It was the first marriage for Osment, the younger sister of “The Sixth Sense” actor Haley Joel Osment. She came to fame for playing the title character's best friend on the Disney Channel's “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011. She subsequently starred in the sitcoms “Young & Hungry” and “Young Sheldon," and currently appears on the “Young Sheldon” spinoff, “Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.”
The divorce was first reported by TMZ.