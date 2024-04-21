Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Universal Studios theme park tram crash leaves 15 injured

The incident happened on Saturday night

Rich Booth,Barney Davis
Sunday 21 April 2024 09:37
Tram Accident Universal Studios
Tram Accident Universal Studios (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A tram accident at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles injured 15 people Saturday night, authorities and the company said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units were dispatched to the theme park on Lankershim Boulevard shortly after 9 pm, the department said in a social media post.

The victims taken to area hospitals had minor injuries, the department said.

“There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept,” a spokesperson for Universal Studios said in a statement.

“We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident.”

The details of the accident were not immediately available.

The California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation, the fire department said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in