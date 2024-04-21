Universal Studios theme park tram crash leaves 15 injured

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A tram accident at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles injured 15 people Saturday night, authorities and the company said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units were dispatched to the theme park on Lankershim Boulevard shortly after 9 pm, the department said in a social media post.

The victims taken to area hospitals had minor injuries, the department said.

“There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept,” a spokesperson for Universal Studios said in a statement.

“We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident.”

The details of the accident were not immediately available.

The California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation, the fire department said.