Mega Millions winner in Florida claims $1.6 billion jackpot from August

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The winner of the $1.6bn Mega Millions jackpot in August has come forward to claim the prize, officials said on Wednesday.

A new Florida law state the winner’s name must remain anonymous for the first 90 days since the date the prize was claimed, which was 25 September, officials told the Associated Press. The winner claimed the 8 August jackpot.

It’s unclear whether the winner took the money in a single payment or the annuity.

In the state, winners only have 60 days from the drawing to claim the lump sum, but winners have up to 180 days if they choose an annuity, which is doled out in 30 annual installments.

Although lottery winnings are subject to federal taxes, there are is no state individual income tax in Florida.

The winner bought the ticket at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach.

The winning numbers on 8 August were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the Mega Ball was 14.

This Floridian was undoubtedly lucky; the outlet reported that in Mega Millions history, there have only been five billion dollar-plus prizes.