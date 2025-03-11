Federal judge halts Louisiana’s first nitrogen gas execution, state says it will appeal
A federal judge halted Louisiana’s first death row execution using nitrogen gas, which was scheduled to take place next week.
U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday, stopping the state from immediately moving forward with the execution — which would have been Louisiana's first execution in 15 years. Attorney General Liz Murrill said the state will immediately appeal the decision.