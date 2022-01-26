Louisiana explosion: Several injured after chemical tank explodes into massive mushroom cloud
A tank of ethylene dichloride exploded, a spokesperson for Westlake Chemical says, leaving a long, dark trail of smoke across the sky
An explosion at a chemical factory has left at least six people injured in Louisiana, local reports say.
A spokesperson for Westlake Chemical told KPLC that a tank of ethylene dichloride exploded at the plant, located in Westlake, Louisiana. The six people hurt have only minor injuries, the spokesperson said.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
