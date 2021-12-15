Louisiana judge blames sedatives for using n-word in video

Judge Michelle Odinet faces calls to resign after footage of her using a racial slur was leaked online

Tom Fenton
Wednesday 15 December 2021 21:16
Comments
<p>Judge Michelle Odinet, who was accused of saying a racial slur in leaked video footage</p>

Judge Michelle Odinet, who was accused of saying a racial slur in leaked video footage

(Via @garychambersjr)

A Louisiana judge has claimed that sedative drugs are to blame for her usage of a racial slur, after footage was leaked online.

Judge Michelle Odinet, 52, can be heard using the racial slur in a viral video clip, which was recorded last weekend at her family home in Bendel Gardens, Lafayette.

While watching security footage of a Black male attempting to break into the house, Ms Odinet, alongside other members of the family, can clearly be heard using the n-word, as well as other profanity.

After one of the younger children says, “And mom’s yelling n****r, n****r,” a female voice appears to respond, “We have a n****r. It’s a n****r, like a roach.”

A short clip of the incident was shared on Twitter by Huffington Post editor Philp Lewis, which has since been shared over 6000 times.

Recommended

However, in response to her alleged usage of the racial slur, Judge Odinet blamed it on sedatives, which she claimed to have started taking following the burglary attempt.

“My children and I were the victim of an armed burglary at our home,” she explained to The Current (via the Daily Mail).

“The police were called and the assailant was arrested. The incident shook me to my core and my mental state was fragile.”

“Anyone who knows me and my husband, knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives. I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness and understanding as my family and I deal with the emotional aftermath of this armed burglary.”

Judge Michelle Odinet

(Via Lafayette City Court)

The Republican judge is now facing calls within her community to resign from her position on the Lafayette City Court. She was first elected to the position just over a year ago, winning 57 per cent of the vote against rival candidate Jules Edwards.

Leading the calls for her to stand down is Lafayette city marshall, Reggie Thomas. “As a proud Black man, and the Lafayette City Marshall, I strongly believe Judge Odinet should be held accountable,” he told the Acadiana Advocate.

Recommended

“I’m sure that people of color will find it impossible to trust that they will be treated fairly and equally when they have to stand for judgment before Judge Odinet.

“This type of language cannot be accepted or tolerated by anyone, especially those who serve as leaders in our city.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in