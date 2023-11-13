At least one dead after stabbing rampage at Louisiana Tech

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A suspect has been taken into custody after one died and three others were injured in a stabbing incident at Louisiana Tech University, according to reports.

The stabbing occurred on Monday morning at the school’s Lambright Intramural, KNOEreported after obtaining a message sent by the school’s emergency notification system.

The campus is located in Ruston, Louisiana. Police reportedly have taken one suspect into custody.

It’s unclear whether the incident was related to school festivities or involved students or faculty members, as no details about the suspect or the victims have been released. The charges have also not been released.

Officers are urging the public to avoid the area.

The Independent has reached out to the university and the local authorities.