Four injured after Louisiana Tech stabbing with a suspect in custody

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A suspect has been taken into custody after one died and three others were injured in a stabbing incident at Louisiana Tech University, according to reports.

A Louisiana Tech spokesperson told The Independent that the stabbing occurred just after 9am on Monday morning at the school’s Lambright Sports and Wellness Center. “This appears to be a random act of violence,” the spokesperson said.

The suspect was identified as Jacoby Johnson, a student at the university. He was apprehended by campus police “without incident,” the statement said, adding that he is being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital.

The spokesperson said there are four known victims at this time: three non-students and one graduate student. Two victims were transported to a local hospital, the grad student was airlifted to Shreveport, and the other refused treatment. One of these victims was in critical condition as of Monday morning while the other two are in serious but stable condition, the spokesperson said.

KNOE previously reported that one person was confirmed dead as a result of the stabbing; that information was not substantiated by the school spokesperson.

The campus is located in Ruston, Louisiana. Officers are urging the public to avoid the area.

The school said that Lambright Center was closed on Monday morning but the rest of campus is operating normally.