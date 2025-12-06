Inmate on the run after escaping through degrading jail wall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two inmates accused of violent crimes, including second-degree attempted murder, are on the run after escaping from a southwestern Louisiana jail Wednesday by removing pieces of a degrading wall and using sheets to scale a wall, officials said. A third inmate who joined in the breakout killed himself after he was tracked down.

The sheriff’s office identified the two escaped inmates still on the loose as Keith Eli, 24, of Opelousas, who was facing a second-degree attempted murder charge, and Johnathan Jevon Joseph, 24, of Opelousas, who was facing several charges, including principal to first-degree rape.

Louisiana Jail Escape

It was the latest bold jail escape in Louisiana. Earlier this year 10 inmates broke out of a New Orleans jail after crawling through a hole behind a toilet. It wasn't until five months later — following the discovery of the escape crime scene with a message that read “To Easy LoL," finger-pointing by officials as to who was to blame for the audacious escape and a search that spanned multiple states — that all 10 inmates were recaptured.

Wednesday morning's escape, which took place at the St. Landry Parish Jail, involved three inmates. Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, who oversees the jail in Opelousas, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans, said the "inmates discovered a degrading part of an upper wall area and over time, removed the mortar allowing them to remove concrete blocks and provide their exit.”

The inmates then used “sheets and other items” to scale the outer wall and “drop onto” the first-floor roof, before “lowering themselves to the ground,” Guidroz said in a press release.

Additional details about the escape were not immediately available. Guidroz said it will be investigated internally.

Sheriff’s department spokesperson Maj. Mark LeBlanc wasn’t aware of the building being breached in a similar way in the past, but noted that anyone will try to escape with enough time and opportunity.

“These three were just a little more creative than in years past,” he said.

There’s no credible indications that the escapees have left the parish, so LeBlanc warned residents to secure their homes and vehicles.

“They’re charged with violent felonies and we know they’re desperate to get away,” he said.

Anyone who helps the escapees will be prosecuted, he said.