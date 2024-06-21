70,000 lounge chairs recalled due to finger amputation risk

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Around 70,000 lounge chairs have been recalled across the US by their manufacturer after two people suffered partial finger amputations while adjusting the backrest.

Another customer suffered a crushed finger while fiddling with the chair, prompting the recall by furniture retailer Cinmar, according to a notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The items recalled are the Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Aluminum Chaises, which were sold in sets of two in a variety of colors, and the Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Teak Chaises, which were sold in sets of two in weathered and natural finishes.

The recalled lounge chairs were sold at Frontgate stores in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas, and online at Frontgate.com.

Costing between $600 and $1,400, they were available between February 2014 through December 2023.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission the chair backrest can ‘unexpectedly descend with force’ posing finger crush and amputation hazards ( US Consumer Product Safety Commission )

The chaises, which measure about 51 inches long and 31 inches wide, with a chaise-style seat and a backrest made of mesh, have an adjustable backrest that reclines to four positions.

When adjusting the backrest while seated, the backrest can "unexpectedly descend with force," posing finger crush and amputation hazards.

Cinmar said it received three reports of consumers’ fingers becoming entrapped between the adjustable backrest and the chair frame.

Two incidents resulted in partial finger amputation injuries, and one resulted in a finger-crushing injury that required surgery.

The retailer and the PSC advised that customers should immediately stop using the recalled lounge chairs and contact Cinmar for a free repair.

To receive a free repair kit, which includes a new backrest support bar and assembly instructions, consumers must submit a photo of the chaise to Cinmar.