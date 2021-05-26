Love has Won cult member Christopher Royer appears in court

Love has Won member Christopher Royer appeared in court to challenge a police search warrant executed after the death of “Mother God” Amy Carlson.

Mr Royer is facing charges of child abuse and abuse of a corpse related to the discovery of Ms Carlson’s body in Colorado in April.

Investigators seized Mr Royer’s cell phone for what prosecutor Alonzo Payne said was “more than sufficient evidence” it could contain proof of crimes while crossing state lines.

Defence attorney Ann Roan said it was a “fishing expedition” and that there was no probable cause that evidence of any crime would be found on the phone.

“The affidavit claims four people, none of whom are Mr Royer, arrived at the house in Moffat with a dead body in the vehicle,” she said. “There’s no inference at all that Mr Royer had anything to do with the body.”

Seven members of the spiritual cult were taken into custody after the decaying body of Ms Carlson, 45, was discovered in the group’s Colorado headquarters in Casada Park, near Crestone.