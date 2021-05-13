Seven people are facing charges related to abusing a corpse as well as child abuse after a cult leader’s mummified body was found decorated with Christmas lights and glitter in what appeared to be a shrine in a southern Colorado in the US.

Amy Carlson, 45, who was known as “Mother God” by her followers, was found dead in a home in a small town in called Moffat in Colarado on April 28, according to of official documents. However, no details about the cause of death have been revealed.

All seven defendants have been booked on 6 May and appeared in the court on Wednesday.

The body was reportedly found from one of Ms Carlson’s cult follower’s residence, where the group was staying. The owner of the house — who has not been charged — told investigators that he let the group stay because they needed a place. The body was found in a back bedroom when he returned home from a trip to Denver.

He called the police and said he believed the group had brought Ms Carlson’s body to his home from California.

“The mummified remains appeared to be set up in some type of shrine” and “have what appears to be glitter type makeup on around the eyes,” according to the affidavits.

Investigators searched an SUV on the property and said the backseat was laid down in a position “consistent with someone transporting the mummified remains.”

They were also charged with child abuse as two children — a 13-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy — were present in the home at the time.

The follower who reported the body also told investigators that he was prevented from leaving the home with his son, prompting a false imprisonment charge against one of the defendants.

According to the affidavits, the sheriff’s office has received “many complaints” from families across the country saying Love Has Won is brainwashing people and stealing their money.

Ms Carlson’s followers believe she could communicate with angels and that she was leading them to a great awakening, The Denver Post has reported. She also claimed to have been reincarnated 534 times, even remembering living as Jesus and hanging on the cross. She also claimed to have been Marilyn Monroe and Cleopatra, it said.

Additional reporting by agencies