Lt Col Stuart Scheller was sentenced to $5,000 in docked pay and an official letter of reprimand over his public critique of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left 13 Americans dead.

Mr Scheller reportedly escaped an additional $5,000 fine after spending nine days in a military prison before the court-martial at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

In delivering his sentence, Judge Colonel Glen Hines said he watched all of Mr Scheller’s videos and “saw a man who appeared to be in pain, frustrated and confused,” according to The Daily Mail.

While Mr Scheller left the court, along with his parents, without making further comment, his attorney Tim Palatore told reporters that the judge’s decision was fair and that they were “very pleased” with the result.

The sentence follows Mr Scheller’s guilty plea on Thursday to six misdemeanour charges, including conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, contempt, disrespect, disobedience and dereliction of duties.

Mr Scheller rose to national prominence after posting videos to Facebook and LinkedIn as the deadly retreat from Afghanistan left the Taliban in control of the country with billions of dollars worth of American military equipment.

He was fired on 27 August after calling on his supporters to help him to “bring the whole f*cking system down”.

Despite a “gag order”, he continued to call for accountability from the US military’s leadership, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, and announced his intentions to charge the head of US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie Jr, with “dereliction of duty”.

“He obviously exhibited his pain in a certain way and at this point he is going to go back and take some time for himself, some quiet time. And then figure out what he is going to do next in his life,” Mr Palatroe told The Daily Mail.

“He put his career on the line and as you just saw, he has lost his career to put out a message. And if that message goes unheard, if nothing happens from it, then the pain will continue.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.