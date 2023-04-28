Lucha Libre wrestlers return after three years of pandemic absence

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

These incredible photographs mark the stunning return of Lucha Libre for the first time in three years due to Covid.

A string of stars were among the 200-strong audience including Love Islanders Maura Higgins, Casey O’Gorman and Faye Winter.

Singer and presenter Tallia Storm, pro ice skater Vanessa Bauer and DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams were also there.

The Lucha Britannia troupe feared they may never perform in front of a live audience again when COVID-19 struck.

Their last performance was in 2020, leaving the cast with no option but to return to their various day-time jobs, which included everything from acting to stunt work, financial journalism to graphic design and even HR management.

Tallia Storm (Jam Press/Domino's)

Despite everything, the 12-strong team were finally reunited for the unique one-off show in Shoreditch, London.

Fans were served up a tasty treat in the shape of a hilarious bout between Diablo Dominato and a chicken – El Pollo Picante – to celebrate the launch of Domino’s new pizza, The Ultimate Chicken Mexicana.

As the fight went on a Domino’s delivery driver arrived, and stunned the crowd by strolling up to Dominato and hitting him with a box of pizza before grabbing a chair from outside the ring and joining in the brawl.

Lucha Libre wrestling features ‘fighters’ in stunning colourful costumes and elaborate face masks, with every move painstakingly choreographed for an awestruck audience comprising of both art connoisseurs and wrestling fans alike.

Those lucky enough to secure tickets for the event also witnessed a night of high-flying entertainment featuring breathtaking action left, right and centre during four exhilarating face-offs.

(Jam Press/Domino's)

The event saw wrestlers taking on the guise of a variety of characters including iconic Lucha Britannia characters El Pollo Picante, Dragone Externo, Diablo Dominato and Hombre del Rocka.

Also starring in the event was K.ROD, Illusionisto: Master of Magic, Patito Peligroso: The Dangerous Duckling and Disco Diablo: The Disco Dancing Devil.

They were joined by Nordico Fuego: The Fire Viking, Marduk Malik: Anunnaki God, Amatersu: The Goddess of light and Bradford W Bush: A despicable Yankee.

The performance was hosted by Benjamin Louche.

Lucha Britannia founder Garry Vanderhorne feared the British public would never get to see their show again.

“It actually makes me quite emotional,” commented Garry.

“The pandemic hit our passion for Lucha Libre wrestling so we were all so looking forward to the event.

(Jam Press/Domino's)

“We’ve always had a love for the ring so being back after three years, we couldn’t be more excited to bring Lucha Libre back to the masses.

“It’s the best night of the year… but that’s just us being biased!”

Lucha Libre fan Harry Carter, 23, of Billericay, Essex said: “It’s been so long since they were last here.

“The show was just incredible.”

Vanessa Bauer (Jam Press/Domino's)

Lucha Britannia is the largest wrestling school in Europe and hosts a hybrid of many wrestling styles.

Vanderhorne started the events in 2007, motivated by a need for a wrestling product in Britain.

While in the west the wrestling market is dominated by the WWE, he wanted to combine America’s love for story lines and characters with Mexican wrestling‘s aerial combat, so Lucha Britannia was born.

“The main reason people enjoy watching wrestling is for entertainment and enjoyment, and Lucha Britannia is all about bringing high-energy action.

As well as wrestling at the event, guests also enjoyed a live Baile Funk DJ set and pizza on the night.