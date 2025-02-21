Watch live: Luigi Mangione due back in New York court over UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s death
Watch live arrivals at a New York court as Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson, is due back in court on state murder and terrorism charges on Friday, 21 February.
The 26-year-old last appeared in court in December 2024. He has a hearing scheduled in state court in Manhattan.
Mr Mangione has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism, after allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel on 4 December.
Thompson was ambushed and shot on a sidewalk as he walked to a conference.
Mr Mangione then allegedly led authorities on a five-day manhunt before being arrested in Pennsylvania.
He also faces federal charges that could carry the possibility of the death penalty. He is being held in a Brooklyn federal jail alongside several other high-profile defendants, including Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried.
Both prosecutors and Mr Mangione’s defense lawyers are expected to provide updates on the status of the case.
