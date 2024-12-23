Watch live: UnitedHealthcare CEO suspect Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan court for arraignment
Watch live as Luigi Mangione, the suspect charged in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO, may be arraigned on Monday in a Manhattan court on state murder and terrorism charges.
The 26-year-old is being held at the same New York prison where music mogul and accused sex trafficker Sean “Diddy” Combs is being housed.
The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York is a notorious prison where people who are charged with federal crimes in New York are held while awaiting trial.
On Thursday, Mangione was extradited from Pennslyvania, where he was arrested on gun charges, to New York where he faces first and second-degree state murder charges.
But he was charged on the federal level with two counts of stalking, murder through the use of a firearm and a gun charge.
The new charges now make the suspect eligible for the death penalty and allow prosecutors to place him in the Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting trial.
