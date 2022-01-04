Lyft driver shoots two suspects attempting to carjack vehicle, police say

Carjackings in Philadelphia have increased 80 per cent since 2020

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 04 January 2022 20:55
Man critical after shooting during attempted carjacking, police say

Two suspected car jackers have been hospitalised after a Lyft driver they allegedly attacked shot them.

According to Fox32 Chicago, the alleged carjacking took place in West Philadelphia on Monday. The Lyft driver is a licensed gun owner.

According to police, the shooting occurred Monday just before 2:45pm near the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue.

The attack reportedly began after the Lyft driver, who was with a passenger at the time, was rear ended twice. When the driver exited his car, two men in the car that rammed the Lyft driver's car exited and one drew a shotgun.

The men then demanded the Lyft driver's vehicle.

The Lyft driver told his passenger to get out of the car, and one of the suspected carjackers took control of the vehicle. The other suspect returned to the original vehicle.

According to the police report, the Lyft driver then drew his own weapon and began firing at the man who took his car. The second suspect in the original vehicle tried to hit the Lyft driver with the car, prompting the driver to fire at him as well. The Lyft driver reportedly hit both suspects.

One of the suspects was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Centre by police in critical condition. The other was also hospitalised but their condition is unknown.

Police said the Lyft driver was uninjured. One of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the Lyft driver but it is unclear if any shots were fired at the man.

Both suspects have been placed under arrest. Their names have not been released.

Carjackings have become a near daily experience in Philadelphia, according to police data.

The Philadelphia Police Department's data reports that the city has experienced an 80 per cent increase in carjacking in 2021 when compared to the total number in 2020. More than 660 carjackings occurred in 2021 in the city.

The city recorded eight carjackings in a single night on 8 December.

According to police data, the majority of suspects tend to be juveniles and repeat offenders.

“About 75 to 80 per cent of our people arrested for carjackings are juveniles, some as young as 13 and 14-years-old,” Captain John Ryan told Fox29.

“We’re seeing juveniles with numerous priors, prior carjacking, and they’re just getting released on house arrest, whatever good that does. It’s essentially a violent, a very personal crime, a very serious crime, and it can lead to tragedy.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in