Lyft driver shoots two suspects attempting to carjack vehicle, police say

Two suspected car jackers have been hospitalised after a Lyft driver they allegedly attacked shot them.

According to Fox32 Chicago, the alleged carjacking took place in West Philadelphia on Monday. The Lyft driver is a licensed gun owner.

According to police, the shooting occurred Monday just before 2:45pm near the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue.

The attack reportedly began after the Lyft driver, who was with a passenger at the time, was rear ended twice. When the driver exited his car, two men in the car that rammed the Lyft driver's car exited and one drew a shotgun.

The men then demanded the Lyft driver's vehicle.

The Lyft driver told his passenger to get out of the car, and one of the suspected carjackers took control of the vehicle. The other suspect returned to the original vehicle.

According to the police report, the Lyft driver then drew his own weapon and began firing at the man who took his car. The second suspect in the original vehicle tried to hit the Lyft driver with the car, prompting the driver to fire at him as well. The Lyft driver reportedly hit both suspects.

One of the suspects was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Centre by police in critical condition. The other was also hospitalised but their condition is unknown.

Police said the Lyft driver was uninjured. One of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the Lyft driver but it is unclear if any shots were fired at the man.

Both suspects have been placed under arrest. Their names have not been released.

Carjackings have become a near daily experience in Philadelphia, according to police data.

The Philadelphia Police Department's data reports that the city has experienced an 80 per cent increase in carjacking in 2021 when compared to the total number in 2020. More than 660 carjackings occurred in 2021 in the city.

The city recorded eight carjackings in a single night on 8 December.

According to police data, the majority of suspects tend to be juveniles and repeat offenders.

“About 75 to 80 per cent of our people arrested for carjackings are juveniles, some as young as 13 and 14-years-old,” Captain John Ryan told Fox29.

“We’re seeing juveniles with numerous priors, prior carjacking, and they’re just getting released on house arrest, whatever good that does. It’s essentially a violent, a very personal crime, a very serious crime, and it can lead to tragedy.”