Machu Picchu closed indefinitely amid deadly protests in Peru

Hundreds of tourists have been left stranded in Machu Picchu following protests in Peru.

Unrest sparked by dissent over the country’s new president has resulted in dozens of deaths this week.

The government closed the famous site in the Andes mountains and the Inca Trail hike leading to it to protect tourists and the general population.

There are 417 tourists stuck in Machu Picchu who can’t get out, more than 300 of whom are foreigners, Luis Fernando Helguero, the tourism minister, said at a news conference.

Some of the tourists stranded in Machu Picchu have chosen to leave by walking to Piscacucho, the nearest village, “but that involves a walk of six, seven hours or more and only a few people are able to do it,” Mr Helguero said.

The train service to Machu Picchu has been closed since Thursday due to damage to the tracks.

The 15th century citadel is one of the seven wonders of the world and has around one million visitors every year.

Hundreds of tourists have been left stranded in Machu Picchu following protests in Peru (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This is not the first time that tourists have been stranded in Machu Picchu, as last month authorities had to rescue hundreds of tourists nearby who had been stuck for several days.

Protests, which until recently had been concentrated in the country’s south, began last month shortly after President Pedro Castillo, Peru’s first leader with a rural Andean background, was impeached and imprisoned after he tried to dissolve Congress.

Protests in Peru began last month (AP)

More than 55 people have died in the ensuing unrest.

The latest death happened Friday night, when a protester was killed and at least nine others injured in clashes with police in the southern Puno region.

Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the former vice president sworn into office on 7 December to replace Castillo.

They also want Congress dissolved and new elections held. Castillo is currently detained on charges of rebellion.