Macy’s to close 66 stores across the country this year. See the full closure list
The department store plans to close 150 locations by the end of 2026
Macy’s has announced it is closing 66 stores across the U.S. this year.
The closures come as part of a larger plan to shutter 150 “underproductive” locations by the end of 2026 in an effort to “return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth,” the company said in a Thursday statement.
“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” CEO Tony Spring said.
Here’s the full list of locations closing, the majority of which are expected to close in the first quarter of 2025:
Arizona
- Superstition Springs Center, 6535 E SOUTHERN AVE, MESA, AZ
California
- Broadway Plaza, 750 W 7TH ST, LOS ANGELES, CA
- Hillsdale Furniture, 2838 SOUTH EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO, CA
- Sunrise Malle, 6000 SUNRISE MALL, CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
- Westminster Mall, 300 WESTMINSTER MALL, WESTMINSTER, CA
- NewPark Mall – 200 NEWPARK MALL, NEWARK, CA
- Mission Valley Home, 1555 CAMINO DE LA REINA, SAN DIEGO, CA
- Otay Ranch Town Center, 2015 BIRCH RD STE 2, CHULA VISTA, CA
- Village at Corte Madera, 1400 REDWOOD HWY, CORTE MADERA, CA
- Downtown Plaza, 414 K ST, SACRAMENTO, CA
Colorado
- Northfield Stapleton, 8298 E NORTHFIELD BLVD, DENVER, CO
Florida
- Boynton Beach Mall, 801 N CONGRESS AVE STE 100, BOYNTON BEACH, FL
- Fort Lauderdale Furniture, 4501 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
- Pembroke Furniture, 13640 PINES BLVD, PEMBROKE PINES, FL
- South Dade Furniture, 13251 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY, MIAMI, FL
- West Shore Plaza, 298 WESTSHORE PLZ, TAMPA, FL
- Altamonte Furniture, 820 W TOWN PKWY, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
- Southgate, 3501 S TAMIAMI TRL STE 600, SARASOTA, FL
Georgia
- Gwinnett Furniture, 3360 VENTURE PARKWAY, DULUTH, GA
- Gwinnett Place, 2100 PLEASANT HILL RD STE 2318, DULUTH, GA
- Johns Creek Town Center, 3630 PEACHTREE PARKWAY, SUWANEE, GA
Idaho
- Silver Lake Mall, 200 W HANLEY AVE STE 200-4, COEUR D’ALENE, ID
Illinois
- White Oaks Mall 646 104 WHITE OAKS MALL, SPRINGFIELD, IL
Louisiana
- Acadiana Mall, 5733 JOHNSTON ST STE 2098, LAFAYETTE, LA
Massachusetts
- Independence Mall, 101 KINGSTON COLLECTION WAY STE 1, KINGSTON, MA
Maryland
- Security Square, 6901 SECURITY BLVD STE 871, BALTIMORE, MD
- Harford Malle, 600 BALTIMORE PIKE, BEL AIR, MD
Michigan
- Grand Traverse Mall, 3400 S AIRPORT RD, WEST TRAVERSE CITY, MI
- Lakeside Malle, 14200 LAKESIDE CIR, STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
- Oakland Mall, 500 W 14 MILE RD, TROY, MI
- Genesee Valley Center, 4600 MILLER RD, FLINT, MI
Minnesota
- Maplewood Mall, 3001 WHITE BEAR AVE N STE 2035, MAPLEWOOD, MN
- Burnsville Center, 14251 BURNHAVEN DR, BURNSVILLE, MN
Missouri
- Metro North Mall, 400 NW BARRY RD STE 150, KANSAS CITY, MO
- South County Mall, 10 S COUNTY CENTER WAY, SAINT LOUIS, MO
New Jersey
- Essex Green Shopping Center, 459 PROSPECT AVENUE, WEST ORANGE, NJ
New York
- Lake Success, 1550 UNION TURNPIKE, NEW HYDE PARK, NY
- Melville Mall, 834 WALT WHITMAN ROAD, HUNTINGTON, NY
- Queens Placed, 88-01 QUEENS BLVD, ELMHURST, NY
- Sheepshead Bay, 2027 EMMONS AVENUE, BROOKLYN, NY
- Mall at Greece Ridge, 397 GREECE RIDGE CENTER, ROCHESTER, NY
- Sunrise Mall, 400 SUNRISE MALL, MASSAPEQUA, NY
- Brooklyn, 422 FULTON ST, BROOKLYN, NY
- Staten Island Furniture, 98 RICHMOND HILL ROAD, STATEN ISLAND, NY
- Fordham Place, 404 EAST FORDHAM RD, BRONX, NY
Ohio
- Fairfield Commons, 2727 FAIRFIELD COMMONS BLVD SPC 2, BEAVERCREEK, OH
- Franklin Park, 5001 MONROE ST STE D100, TOLEDO, OH
Oregon
- Streets of Tanasbourne, 2055 NE ALLIE AVE, HILLSBORO, OR
- Salem Center, 400 HIGH ST NE, SALEM, OR
Pennsylvania
- Logan Valley Mall, 5580 GOODS LN STE 2178, ALTOONA, PA
- Exton Square Mall, 245 EXTON SQUARE MALL, EXTON, PA
- Philadelphia City Center, 1300 MARKET ST, PHILADELPHIA, PA
- Wyoming Valley Malle, 59 WYOMING VALLEY MALL, WILKES BARRE, PA
Tennessee
- Oak Court, 4545 POPLAR AVE, MEMPHIS, TN
Texas
- Almeda Mall, 100 ALMEDA MALL, HOUSTON, TX
- Fairview, 201 STACY RD, FAIRVIEW, TX
- Shops at Willow Bend, 6209 W PARK BLVD, PLANO, TX
- Southlake Town Square, 321 STATE ST, SOUTHLAKE, TX
- West Bend, 1751 RIVER RUN #101, FORT WORTH, TX
- Highlands of Flower Mound, 6101 LONG PRAIRIE RD STE 500, FLOWER MOUND, TX
Virginia
- Southpark Mall, 170 SOUTHPARK CIR, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
Washington
- South Hill Mall, 3500 S MERIDIAN STE 985, PUYALLUP, WA
- Redmond Furnitureh, 15340 N.E. 24TH STREET, REDMOND, WA
- Kitsap Mall, 10315 SILVERDALE WAY NW, SILVERDALE, WA
