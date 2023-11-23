Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pro-Palestinian protesters temporarily halted the annual Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade in New York by apparently glueing their hands to the ground in the middle of 6th Avenue.

Around 30 protestors were demonstrating against the ongoing conflict in Gaza when a few of them made their way into the middle of the parade just before 11am, reports said.

The protestors jumped the barricades and ran into the street where the parade procession was happening and allegedly glued themselves to the ground.

(Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

The demonstrators were wearing white jumpsuits, with words such as ‘colonialism’, ‘imperialism’ and ‘consumerism,’ written on them, then proceeded to pour fake blood over each other and their slogans, reports The New York Post.

They were also carrying a banner that read ‘Genocide then. Genocide now’ and ‘Free Palestine.’

A swarm of NYPD police came to arrest the protestors, meanwhile, the parade continued around them.