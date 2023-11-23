Jump to content

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York

Pro-Palestine protestors glue themselves to the floor in the middle of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Amelia Neath
Thursday 23 November 2023 17:22
(Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

Pro-Palestinian protesters temporarily halted the annual Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade in New York by apparently glueing their hands to the ground in the middle of 6th Avenue.

Around 30 protestors were demonstrating against the ongoing conflict in Gaza when a few of them made their way into the middle of the parade just before 11am, reports said.

The protestors jumped the barricades and ran into the street where the parade procession was happening and allegedly glued themselves to the ground.

(Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

The demonstrators were wearing white jumpsuits, with words such as ‘colonialism’, ‘imperialism’ and ‘consumerism,’ written on them, then proceeded to pour fake blood over each other and their slogans, reports The New York Post.

They were also carrying a banner that read ‘Genocide then. Genocide now’ and ‘Free Palestine.’

A swarm of NYPD police came to arrest the protestors, meanwhile, the parade continued around them.

