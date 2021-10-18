Women’s body recovered from Colorado peak days after ‘help’ text

The body of a woman who sent a text message asking for help on a Colorado mountain has been recovered by authorities.

Madeline Baharlou-Quivey went hiking on Kit Carson Peak last week when she became stranded, according to officials in Saguache County.

First responders from Colorado Division of Fire Control and Prevention and Saguache County Search and Rescue mounted a rescue effort but could not find her on Monday.

Two days later, rescuers sighted Ms Baharlou-Quivey’s body off the standard route on Kit Carson Peak but could not reach her because of bad weather.

It was reasoned that she had fallen and had died, despite being described as an experienced climber with supplies of food and water, as well as winter clothing.

Finally, an effort to retrieve the hiker’s body was mounted on Saturday and was successfully taken down from Kit Carson Peak, a 14,171-foot mountain, authorities announced on Facebook.

Hikers were advised in advance of the rescue that they should plan at alternative route on the peak while the first responders were on the mountain.

It was not the first time a fatal accident has taken place on Kit Carson Peak, with first responders experiencing rockfall while carrying out a rescue in August, CBS Denver reported.

The body of the man they had tried to rescue is still stranded on the mountain because it has been deemed to dangerous.

According to reports and a Facebook memorial page for Ms Baharlou-Quivey, she was a nurse at Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center in Denver.