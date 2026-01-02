Venezuela’s Maduro ready for ‘serious talks’ with US on drug trafficking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has extended an olive branch to U.S. President Donald Trump, proposing "serious talks" on combating drug trafficking and offering American companies ready access to the nation's oil.

Mr Maduro described Venezuela as a "brother country" to the United States and a friendly government. He recalled that during their last conversation in November, Donald Trump had acknowledged his authority by addressing him as "Mr. President."

These remarks were made during an interview filmed on New Year's Eve and subsequently broadcast on Venezuelan state television on New Year's Day.

In the broadcast, Maduro and his interviewer walk through a militarized zone of the capital Caracas. Later, Maduro takes the wheel of a car with the journalist in the passenger seat and the president's wife, Cilia Flores, in the back - a gesture commentators interpreted as an attempt to project confidence amid fears of a U.S. strike, despite Maduro's scaling back of public appearances in recent weeks.

The comments represent a shift in Maduro's tone towards the United States since the latter launched a large-scale military buildup in the southern Caribbean. Trump has accused the "illegitimate" Maduro of running a narco-state and threatened to remove him from power.

Maduro has vehemently denied links to crime and says that the U.S. is seeking to oust him to take control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves and rare earth mineral deposits.

At an event shortly before Christmas, Maduro urged Trump to focus on domestic challenges, saying: "Honestly, if I speak with him again, I will tell him that each one should attend to their internal affairs."

In the latest remarks, Maduro told his interviewer: "To the people of the United States I say what I have always said, Venezuela is a brother country... a friendly government.

"We must start to speak seriously, with the facts in hand. The U.S. government knows that, because we have said it a lot to their interlocutors, that if they want to speak seriously about the agreement to battle drug trafficking, we are ready to do that. If they want Venezuela's oil, Venezuela is ready to accept U.S. investments like those of Chevron, when, where and how they want to make them."