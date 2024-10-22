MAGA influencer who repeatedly attacked Taylor Swift spotted at ‘Eras Tour’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A right-wing influencer who has criticized Taylor Swift on social media was captured attending the singer’s “Eras Tour” concert in Miami, Florida over the weekend with an advisor to a Trump-endorsed candidate.

Terrence K. Williams, a comedian who supports Donald Trump, has insinuated Swift fans, known as Swifties, are unintelligent, boasted about Trump not needing her support to win and accused the singer of doing “nothing” for Hurricane Helene survivors.

Despite that, Williams was captured beaming next to Caroline Wren, a fellow Trump supporter and advisor to Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, MediasNews reports.

Photos and videos from Wren’s Instagram Story, which are no longer visible on her profile, show the two enjoying the show at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Wren, who once posted on X that she trusted Swift’s “choice in men” less than the news network ABC, wrote on Instagram Story, “Don’t come at me, still a Swiftie.”

It is an ironic twist of events given both have voiced some criticisms toward Swift and are part of the loyal Trump supporters who attacked Swift for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.

Like Trump, the pop star has an extremely loyal fanbase.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during "The Eras Tour" at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 18, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Her endorsement, while not unexpected, was highly anticipated. Swift had a peculiar history of voicing political opinions – she notoriously refused to endorse a presidential candidate before the 2020 presidential election out of fear of retribution.

Her roots in country music and rise to pop stardom meant Swift developed a diverse fanbase of people from all sides of the political spectrum.

Though Swift’s endorsement does not translate to a boost in the polls for Harris, it did drive more than 400,000 visitors to the Vote.gov website. Democrats have seized on her influence and power through her official endorsement, waving in the face of Republicans.

Shortly after announcing her endorsement, the former president declared he hates Swift.

Williams meanwhile brushed off Swift’s endorsement, writing on X that, “Trump won without Taylor Swift support before and he can do it again.”

The Independent has asked a representative for Williams for comment.