Mail carrier killed after being attacked by five dogs in Florida
The dogs were turned over to the county and will be humanely euthanised
A postal worker is dead after she was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, authorities said.
Pamela Jane Rock, 61, of Melrose, was attacked by a group of five dogs while out on her route in Interlachen on Sunday. Her delivery truck had broken down, according to the Putname County Sheriff's Office.
Neighbours told deputies that they heard screaming and saw Ms Rock lying on the ground being attacked by the dogs. Some rushed to help the woman and attempt to pull the dogs off of her, with one going so far as to fire rifle into the ground to scare off the animals.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found Ms Rock lying on the ground bleeding. The dogs were being held behind a fence at a nearby residence.
Ms Rock was transported to a hospital and then was flown to a trauma centre in Gainesville, Florida, as she was in critical condition. She later died from her wounds.
The dogs were taken by the county's animal control unit on Sunday. The dogs' owner turned over custody to the county and the animals will be humanely euthanised. It is currently unclear if the owner will be held criminally liable for the dogs’ actions.
“Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,” Sheriff HD DeLoach said in a news release. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around.”
The US Postal Service also released a statement regarding the incident.
“A postal family member lost her life in a dog bite attack. The U.S. Postal Service is deeply saddened at the loss of our employee. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and her co-workers at this time,” the statement said.
According to CBS47/FOX30, the sheriff's office was contacted in the past regarding the dogs, but the nature of those calls is currently unknown.
When dangerous animals, including dogs, cause problems, it can often be difficult for police or animal control services to take possession of them because many states consider pets to be an owner's personal property.
The state of Florida considers personal pets an owner's personal property, which makes owners liable in the event that a dog bites or otherwise injures someone.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies