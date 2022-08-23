Mail carrier killed after being attacked by five dogs in Florida

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A postal worker is dead after she was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, authorities said.

Pamela Jane Rock, 61, of Melrose, was attacked by a group of five dogs while out on her route in Interlachen on Sunday. Her delivery truck had broken down, according to the Putname County Sheriff's Office.

Neighbours told deputies that they heard screaming and saw Ms Rock lying on the ground being attacked by the dogs. Some rushed to help the woman and attempt to pull the dogs off of her, with one going so far as to fire rifle into the ground to scare off the animals.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Ms Rock lying on the ground bleeding. The dogs were being held behind a fence at a nearby residence.

Ms Rock was transported to a hospital and then was flown to a trauma centre in Gainesville, Florida, as she was in critical condition. She later died from her wounds.

The dogs were taken by the county's animal control unit on Sunday. The dogs' owner turned over custody to the county and the animals will be humanely euthanised. It is currently unclear if the owner will be held criminally liable for the dogs’ actions.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,” Sheriff HD DeLoach said in a news release. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around.”

The US Postal Service also released a statement regarding the incident.

“A postal family member lost her life in a dog bite attack. The U.S. Postal Service is deeply saddened at the loss of our employee. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and her co-workers at this time,” the statement said.

According to CBS47/FOX30, the sheriff's office was contacted in the past regarding the dogs, but the nature of those calls is currently unknown.

When dangerous animals, including dogs, cause problems, it can often be difficult for police or animal control services to take possession of them because many states consider pets to be an owner's personal property.

The state of Florida considers personal pets an owner's personal property, which makes owners liable in the event that a dog bites or otherwise injures someone.