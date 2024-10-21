Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

An elderly couple from Maine got lost in a wooded area for four days – but one of them survived thanks to their loyal pet dog.

Pamela Helmstadter, 72, and her husband John Helmstadter, 82, had set off for a walk with their two dogs on Sunday 13 October along a trail only a few miles from their home in Alexander.

But the couple veered off the trail and got lost, reported the Portland Press Herald. Neither of them had cellphones with them.

John – who authorities said was less “physically capable” than his wife – fell down, prompting Pamela to set off on her own to try to find help.

She also became disoriented and lost her way, reported WBRC.

The alarm was raised when a neighbor spotted a package left on the couple’s porch for several days, authorities said.

One of the couple’s dogs then returned to the house alone.

Following a search, Maine Game Warden Jake Voter found Pamela in the forest on Thursday afternoon.

Pamela, 72, survived thanks to her dog Lucy keeping her warm, authorities believe ( Maine Warden Service )

She was “severely hypothermic” with a low body temperature of 90.7F (32.6C), authorities said. The couple’s black labrador Lucy was by her side.

John was found dead half an hour later, only 200 yards from his wife, reported the Press Herald.

Officials believe Pamela likely only survived thanks to Lucy the lab keeping her warm, as temperatures dropped significantly and heavy rain poured in the four days that the couple were lost out in the cold.

John, 82, didn’t survive the incident ( Maine Warden Service )

Maine Warden Service Sgt Josh Beal told WBRC: “When the K-9 team located her, her dog was being very protective of her and even laid down on top of her on her chest.

“It sounds like that’s what the dog would do at night, as well, to help keep her warm. She did very well to survive for that long.”

After she was rescued, Pamela told authorities she had almost given up all hope until she spotted rescue planes circling overhead at least five times on Thursday, reported WBRC.

As of Saturday afternoon, Pamela was “warming up” recovering in hospital, Beal said.