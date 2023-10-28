Watch live: Maine officials speak after mass shooting suspect found dead

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Watch live as Maine officials hold a press conference on Saturday, 28 October, after the suspect in a mass shooting in Lewiston was found dead.

A gunman entered two locations, a restaurant and a bowling alley, on Wednesday night and opened fire, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others.

The suspect was named as Robert Card, 40, who served as a firearms instructor in the US Army Reserve.

On Friday evening, after a two-day manhunt to catch the "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted in connection to the shootings, a body was found in woodland near a recycling centre where Card used to work.

Card is believed to have taken his own life.