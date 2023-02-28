Two Maine women found safe after going missing in New England storm five days ago

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two Maine women were found in their snow-covered Jeep by game wardens after going missing in a remote area for five days.

Officials say they found Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussel, 50, on a snowmobile trail near Nicatous Lake in East Hancock, Maine, on Sunday.

The women set out on a trip to The Maine Mall in South Portland on 21 February but got lost on the way back home, according to The Portland Press Herald.

Officials say that their journey then took them hundreds of miles through Massachusetts, New Hampshire and finally back to Maine.

Law enforcement used aircraft, trucks and snowmobiles to search for the friends, who New Hampshire State Police say both have “intellectual disabilities.”

A game warden then found them at around 4pm on Sunday in their car, which had got stuck in the snow and run out of gas, on an unploughed road.

“I hollered, ‘Hello, game warden,’ two times and probably maybe 10 or 15 seconds later, the driver’s side door opened up in the car and Kim actually kind of stuck her head out and she said hello,” said Maine game warden Brad Richard.

“And I said, ‘Kim.’ She says, ‘How did you know my name?’ I said, ‘We’ve been looking for you.”

(Maine Warden Service)

Mr Richard said he asked the women if they were hungry and thirsty, to which they told him they were.

“So I gave them what was left in my lunch and I said, ‘I’ve got to go and get in contact with some with my bosses and get some resources headed this way,” he added.

“Well, would you hurry up?” Ms Pushard then told him.

Both women were taken to a hospital in Lincoln, Maine, for medical evaluation.

Ms Bussell was treated for frostbite before being discharged, while Ms Pushard was kept in overnight for treatment to bruises and muscle pulls, according to the Press Herald.