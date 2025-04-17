Three dead after horrific boat collision at Major League Fishing event
The two-vessel crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Wednesday on day two of MLF’s Tackle Warehouse Invitational on Lewis Smith Lake near Cullman, Alabama
Three people have died, and at least another three were injured in a boating collision during a Major League Fishing competition in Alabama.
The two-vessel crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Wednesday during day two of MLF’s Tackle Warehouse Invitational on Lewis Smith Lake near the city of Cullman.
Joey Broom, 58, of Altoona, John Clark, 44, of Cullman, and Jeffrey Little, 62, of Brandon, Mississippi, were identified as the victims by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Broom, a councilmember in nearby Snead, was believed to be on board the Center Console vessel and was fatally injured when the boat was struck by the Nitro Bass Boat near the Miller Flats portion of the lake, ALEA said. Broom was pronounced dead at the scene.
Clark and Little, who were also on board the Center Control Vessel, were thrown overboard during the collision and drowned, the agency said.
“Both individuals drowned and have been pronounced deceased. However, their bodies were recovered near the Miller Flats area of Smith Lake in Cullman County,” ALEA said.
At least three other individuals were injured in the incident, as reported by WBMA.
Neither the ALEA nor MLF provided further details of the crash or the conditions of those injured. The agency said its Marine Patrol Division is investigating the collision.
No information about the driver or passengers on board the Nitro Bass Boat has been released.
However, MLF said that competing angler Flint Davis was also involved in the crash. Davis was in 15th place on Monday before the incident.
Photographs obtained by WBMA of one of the two vessels believed to be involved in the crash show a “Flint Davis” decal on the boat’s side.
Davis issued a short statement on his Instagram story on Wednesday evening: “I want to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers.
“I ask that you keep me and all of the other affected people and families in your prayers. I’ll let you guys know more when I can.”
Alabama Bass Counsel member Allen Johnson said he witnessed the moment one of the boats “went airborne.”
“Neither one of them saw the other one,” he told CBS affiliate Local 12. "The boat that he hit was kind of at an angle… the drivers went across the front of the boat, across the center console, but it went airborne.”
MLF cancelled the final day of the competition, which was due to take place on Thursday. Angler David Kilgore scooped the top prize of $80,000.
“This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization,” Kathy Fennel, MLF executive vice president, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy.”
Joseph Webster, who finished fifth in the tournament, wrote on Instagram: “Words are hard to come by after today’s events. Our prayers are with everyone affected by the tragic accident on Smith Lake.”
Alabama State Senator Garlan Gudger Jr sent thoughts and well-wishes to the victims and their families.
“We wanted to let the families know, the people that were in the Major League Fishing wreck on Smith Lake, that our prayers are with you and your families,” Gudger said in a video posted to Facebook.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments