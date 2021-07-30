10-year-old girl killed after rock flies in through car windscreen from passing semi truck

A 10-year-old girl from Idaho died on Monday in a tragic road accident after a rock flew in through the windshield of the car she was in and struck her on the head.

Kambrie Horsley, a resident of Malad city in Idaho’s Oneida county, was being driven in a pick-up truck northwest of the city by her father Brad Horsley, the county coroner.

She was sitting on the passenger seat, when a semi truck driving ahead dislodged a four-inch rock which flew into the Horsleys’ vehicle, reported the Associated Press (AP), citing the Idaho State Journal.

Kambrie sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby local hospital, according to the Oneida county sheriff’s Office. She was subsequently airlifted to a children’s hospital in Salt Lake City, but was pronounced dead later in the day, according to AP.

The sheriff’s office said there was no involvement of wrongdoing in the incident.

“Our sweet, loving Kam Kam passed away Monday, 26 July, following a terrible traffic accident,” said an obituary for Kambrie.

“Words cannot describe the shock and sadness that we all feel. We will miss her terribly, but we find peace knowing she is with her Father in Heaven and those family members beyond the veil,” it added.

“She was a happy, smiling baby that loved to be right in the middle of everything,” the obituary said.

“She was her daddy’s girl and loved to ride anywhere with him and the boys especially up to the land riding horses. She was her momma’s big helper in the kitchen and with the little girls. She brought such joy to us all and there is a hole in our family until we get her back. She was simply the perfect little girl.”

Kambrie’s funeral will take place on Saturday noon at the Malad LDS Stake Centre.