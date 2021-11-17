Malcolm X: Two men convicted of assassinating civil rights leader ‘expected to be exonerated’ after 55 years

Wednesday 17 November 2021 17:20
(Independent)

Two men convicted of assassinating Malcolm X are reportedly expected to be exonerated - more than 50 years after the civil rights leader was shot and killed.

