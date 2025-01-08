Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of Southern California residents have been forced to evacuate as wildfires rip through the region, devouring homes, restaurants, and local landmarks.

The Palisades fire, the largest among them, erupted at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and has since grown to cover nearly 3,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.

To make matters worse, a windstorm with gusts of up to 60 mph is essentially fanning the flames. So far, there has been no containment of the wildfire.

The Palisades fire first engulfed Pacific Palisades before barreling into Malibu, forcing an estimated 30,000 locals to flee and destroying more than 1,000 structures along the way.

Some local favorites have tragically been consumed by the blaze.

Reel Inn was one of them. The 36-year-old seafood restaurant in Malibu was damaged by the fire, owners Teddy and Andy Leonard wrote in an Instagram post. The staff was safe, but the owners say they are “heartbroken and unsure what will be left” of the restaurant: “Hopefully the state parks will let us rebuild when the dust settles.”

Video captured by the Malibu Times shows smoke billowing from the establishment as winds whip along Pacific Coast Highway.

open image in gallery Reel Inn, an iconic seafood restaurant, was engulfed in the wildfires, the owners say ( Google Maps )

Down the road, Cholada Thai restaurant was also engulfed in flames, the owner confirmed to The Independent.

“This is Cholada Thai restaurant :( one of my favorite places, small family restaurant. So sad to see it up in flames,” one X user wrote, attaching a video of the establishment being swallowed by flames.

The owners, Sawai Theprian and her husband Nikorn Sriwichailumpan, moved to the U.S. with the dream of running a restaurant; they have owned the Thai restaurant since 2000, according to Malibu Magazine.

Malibu Feed Bin, a pet supplies store, announced that it had been “lost” to the wildfire.

The 60-year-old store made the announcement “with a heavy heart” in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The post read: “This is so unreal for me and I having a hard time finding the words that even make sense. I want to thank everyone who has sent kind words and expressed concern for the store, my family and staff. We are so thankful for the love and support you all have shown us after 60 years in business.”

“The Feed Bin was such an iconic store in Malibu. I loved to go there in the ‘70’s and bought all of my horse feed and tack there,” one social media user said. “This loss cuts deep.”

open image in gallery A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire while it burns homes at Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. ( Getty Images )

Another wrote: “For all of my 59 years, I’ve known and loved the Feed Bin. It was such an important part of my life as a Topanga Kid — and as a Topanga adult, too.”

Outside of Malibu, other structures have been damaged by two of the other major fires.

The Pacific Palisades neighborhood has also been ravaged by the blaze.

The Getty Villa, an art museum, has been threatened by some of the impacts of the wildfires, but remains largely undamaged.

“Some trees & vegetation on site have burned, but no structures are on fire, and staff and the collection remain safe,” the museum wrote on X Tuesday. It will remain closed from Wednesday through January 13.

Will Rogers State Historic Park is closed after it was “affected” by the Palisades fire, its website said. The extent of the damage is not immediately clear.

The Eaton fire, which has raged since Tuesday evening and has grown to span 2,000 acres, consumed the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, NBC Los Angeles reported. The structure is reportedly destroyed.

open image in gallery ’Some trees & vegetation on site have burned, but no structures are on fire, and staff and the collection remain safe,’ the Getty Villa said Wednesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I feel numb to it,” one worshipper told the outlet. “It’s like a bad, bad horrific dream to see that it’s not going to be here tomorrow. This whole place is lighting up.”

Two civilians have died and many others have been injured due to the Eaton fire, Los Angeles County Fire officials said. More than 100 structures have been destroyed as a result of this blaze.