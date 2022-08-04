Jump to content
Police respond to ‘shots fired’ at Mall of America in Minnesota

Police say suspect fled on foot and no victim has yet been found

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 05 August 2022 00:07
Shooting reported at Mall of America

A lockdown has been lifted at the Mall of America in Minnesota after police responded to shots being fired.

Police say that the suspect fled on foot and that they have not yet located any victim in the Thursday afternoon incident.

“We have secured the scene at the Mall of America and can confirm that shots were fired,” Bloomington Police posted to its Twitter account, an hour and 20 minutes after the lockdown went into place.

“This is an isolated incident. The suspect fled the MOA on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim.”

The mall was placed in lockdown due to an “isolated incident in a tenant space”, according to a tweet from mall officials.

People inside the mall have been asked to remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown is lifted by authorities,

“Mall of America is currently under lockdown. There is a confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Please stay tuned for additional updates,” they tweeted.

The mall, the largest in the United States, is located in Bloomington, Minnesota, and has more than 520 retail stores and 50 restaurants, as well as an indoor theme park and aquarium.

“We are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene. We will update when we have more information,” tweeted Bloomington Police Department.

The mall will remain closed for the evening.

