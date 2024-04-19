Man builds entire home next to LA freeway

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has built an entire makeshift home alongside a Los Angeles freeway, complete with a front door and running electricity.

The home is part of an unhoused community along the 110 freeway and Arroyo Seco, a river that runs through Los Angeles County, highlighting the difficulties in finding affordable housing in the California city.

The residences are made out of tents, tarps and other materials, according to ABC 7. One of the homes has its own front door and electricity, allowing the resident to have lights, a stove and a refrigerator.

A resident of the community, identified only as Cesar, told the news outlet that he enjoys living in the lowkey area.

“It’s good because nobody bothers us,” he said. “That’s why we’re here”. The man noted that he’s unable to find affordable housing because he lacks a steady income.

“For my work, I can’t do that and move to another place because the rent is too high”, he said.

The city is working to provide more affordable housing as rents continue to increase.

Speaking during her state of the city address on 15 April, Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass asked wealthy residents to help support a boost in affordable housing in an effort to get unhoused people off the streets.

She added that officials are looking to philanthropic, private sector and personal funds to acquire the needed properties.

“We will not hide people but what we will do is house people”, she said. “The crisis on our streets is nothing less than a disaster.”

More than 70,000 people experience homelessness in Los Angeles County.

According to the outlet, Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who represents the area encompassing the encampment, said outreach teams are dedicated to helping people in the community find housing, in addition to addressing the safety issues presented by the encampment, given its close proximity to the river.

“As the city continues to face a housing and homelessness crisis, there are currently not enough housing options available to accommodate the more than 46,000 people who are experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles.

“Our office believes that this status quo is unacceptable and is working to urgently address this crisis, with both short-term and long-term solutions”, she said.