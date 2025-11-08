65-year-old man dies after falling more than 100 feet off the edge of the Grand Canyon
A 65-year-old man has died in Nevada after falling 100 feet off the edge of the Grand Canyon, rescue officials have said.
Officers from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office received a call to assist a technical recovery at Guano Point, on the West Rim of the canyon, at around 2 p.m. local time Thursday.
They discovered that the man, who has not been identified publicly, had slipped and fallen over the side and into the canyon.
Search and Rescue personnel responded and located the man about 130 feet down on a scree pile, the Sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Technical rope technicians set up a lowering and raising system using ropes to recover the man before transporting his body to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.
Photos shared by the Sheriff’s office showed the dramatic recovery operations.
The sheriff’s office also thanked the Hualapai Tribal Police Department, Hualapai Nation Fire, Grand Canyon West Security for their assistance.
“Our condolences are with his family. Please respect their privacy during this time,” a statement said.
The Independent has reached out to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office for any further information on the incident.
Guano Point is known to offer some of the most dramatic views of the West Rim of the Grand Canyon, featuring the remnants of a historic tram used by historic workers to mine the canyon and Highpoint Hike a railingless trail.
The tragic incident occurred not long after a Colorado man found dead in his vehicle drove “over the rim” of the popular South Kaibab hiking trail in the canyon.
The Grand Canyon National Park Service (NPS) said that park rangers responded to the scene about “300 feet below the rim” in a statement.
The driver’s body was transported out by helicopter before being transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.
In July, a 67-year-old man died while hiking in the Grand Canyon, according to the NPS, as the region faced punishing extreme heat.
