Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man, 83, dies of heart attack while onboard slow-moving Disney World ride

“I tell everybody now that my husband died in his happy place because he loved Disney,” said the 83-year-old’s wife

Johanna Chisholm
Friday 21 October 2022 14:15
Comments
Tiktoker films evacuation from lion enclosure in Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida

An 83-year-old US Army veteran died after suffering a heart attack while riding a slow-moving train at a popular Disney World theme park.

Joseph Masters, who served for 23 years in the Army National Guard, was travelling onboard the PeopleMover, a mass transit system that provides a 10-minute tour of Tomorrowland inside the Magic Kingdom, on 25 September when he fell unconscious, according to a sheriff’s report.

The 83-year-old was riding the popular attraction alongside his wife, Alice, who told Florida Politics that she discovered her husband unconscious. After finding her husband unresponsive, the sheriff’s report detailed how she began to “panic” as she frantically sought to find help while still being buckled into the slow-moving ride.

“She began asking for help and attempted to contact family members who were at the Park. As the ride came to an end, park staffers and security responded to the scene where CPR was initiated,” the sheriff’s report said, according to MEAWW.

Recommended

The veteran was then rushed to hospital, where doctors were reportedly able to keep him alive for another 30 minutes before they pronounced him dead at approximately 5pm.

Doctors determined that Masters’ “had a large blockage of an artery, near the right side of his heart” after saying that his death was natural.

“It was later learned Joseph had a pacemaker implanted and was diagnosed with an extensive list of medical conditions, including diabetes and hypertension,” the sheriff’s report said. “Joseph’s death was deemed natural given the aforementioned circumstances.”

The Tomorrowland attraction at Magic Kingdom is described on its site as being a “mass transit system of the future”, as it accelerates magnetically using linear induction motors.

Condolences for the deceased army veteran began pouring in online, where groups like the Palm Coast Volunteer Fire Rescue described the 83-year-old as a “kind” man who would be “forever missed”.

“This morning we joined our department in saying goodbye to Captain Joe Masters,” the group wrote in a message shared on Facebook on 6 October. “We are forever grateful for his six decades of service to the fire service, and twenty years here in Palm Coast. Joe was one of a kind, he was a kind-hearted soul through and through. He will be forever missed.”

Recommended

For the 83-year-old’s wife, who spent nearly half a century being his partner, she said that he couldn’t have found a happier final resting place, as “he loved Disney”.

“I tell everybody now that my husband died in his happy place because he loved Disney,” she said, according to MEAWW.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in